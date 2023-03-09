New Walton County Fire Rescue recruits ready to save lives

By Claire Jones
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six new graduates from the Walton County Fire Rescue recruit academy are ready to get out into the community and save lives.

The newly appointed firefighters graduated Wednesday morning after completing a five-week training course. WCFR officials said the course started on February 1st, and were trained on various tasks, including:

• Driving emergency vehicles

• A full week of EMS training

• Basic fire ground operations

• Pump operations

• RIT (rapid-intervention team) basics

• Vehicle extrication training

• Live burns

• Forcible entry

Officials said they are proud of their new team members. They are Firefighter Braylan Pittman, Firefighter Zander Noble, Firefighter Logan Keil, Firefighter Dillon Rand, Firefighter Andrew Pinckard, and Firefighter/EMT Addyson Reisinger.

If you are interested in applying to the Walton County Fire Rescue, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
One dead in car crash in Okaloosa County
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Real estate experts said the average price for an affordable home right now is upwards of...
Bay County housing program will likely fall under different ownership
Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Calhoun County
One person is dead after a crash in Calhoun County

Latest News

Pictured from left, Firefighter Braylan Pittman, Firefighter Zander Noble, Firefighter Logan...
New Walton County Fire Rescue recruits ready to save lives
The Bay County population continues to increase along with the student population in schools.
Bay District Schools offering temporary bonuses to new bus drivers
Humidity will be on the increase Thursday.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Local non-profit handing out Narcan during spring break.
Bay County non-profit handing out Narcan during spring break