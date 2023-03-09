New Walton County Fire Rescue recruits ready to save lives

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six new graduates from the Walton County Fire Rescue recruit academy are ready to get out into the community and save lives.

The newly appointed firefighters graduated Wednesday morning after completing a five-week training course. WCFR officials said the course started on February 1st, and were trained on various tasks, including:

• Driving emergency vehicles

• A full week of EMS training

• Basic fire ground operations

• Pump operations

• RIT (rapid-intervention team) basics

• Vehicle extrication training

• Live burns

• Forcible entry

Officials said they are proud of their new team members. They are Firefighter Braylan Pittman, Firefighter Zander Noble, Firefighter Logan Keil, Firefighter Dillon Rand, Firefighter Andrew Pinckard, and Firefighter/EMT Addyson Reisinger.

If you are interested in applying to the Walton County Fire Rescue, click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.