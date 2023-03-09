Rochester concert stampede claims third victim; venue closed

Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023,...
Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Rochester, N.Y. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca)(Lauren Petracca | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A third person has died after being injured in a stampede after a weekend rap concert, police said Thursday.

Aisha Stephens, 35, of Syracuse was the only person who remained hospitalized following a Sunday evening performance by Memphis, Tennessee, rap stars GloRilla and Finesse2tymes at the Rochester Main Street Armory. She died Wednesday night.

Two other women, Rhondesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo and Brandy Miller, 35, of Rochester, also died after being caught up in a crush of concertgoers who surged toward the exits after the show.

Police said the stampede may have been triggered by unfounded fears of gunfire.

The city revoked the venue’s entertainment license on Wednesday while authorities investigate.

The armory’s owner has not responded to numerous emailed requests for comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Crash
One dead in car crash in Okaloosa County
Two candidates have filed for the Lynn Haven Mayoral race.
Some unincorporated areas of Bay County approved to join Lynn Haven
Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
A man is in custody on a theft charge after he hit a tractor trailer on the road.
Tractor trailer collides with another, driver arrested for theft

Latest News

This family-fun rodeo event is headed to Dothan at the National Peanut Festival Arena.
Bulls, Bands, and Barrels coming to Dothan
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Russian missile barrage slams into Ukrainian cities; 6 dead
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply, Jan. 16, 2013, in...
Visa pauses decision to track purchases at gun shops
This family-fun rodeo event is headed to Dothan at the National Peanut Festival Arena.
Bulls, Bands, and Barrels in Dothan