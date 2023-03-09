This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

By Sam Martello
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Amanda Stephens.

“I was completely surprised,” Mrs. Stephens said. “It wasn’t anything I had even dreamed of happening before.”

Ms. Stephens has been teaching in Bay District Schools for about ten years.

“I love the relationships with the kids and being able to connect with them and see them grow and learn new things,” Ms. Stephens said.

Three of those have been spent at West Bay Elementary School where she now teaches third grade math.

“I love the community we have,” Ms. Stephens said. “We just love on each other, and we know all the students and we’re just there for each other.”

For her the job goes beyond teaching numbers.

“I just want every student to know they’re seen and that people and adults in their lives care about them and want the best for them,” Ms. Stephens said. “I like to put a smile on their face when I can.”

Congratulations Ms. Stephens!

