Three Arnold student athletes sign scholarship offers Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Wednesday was a big day at Arnold for three student athletes who have all succeeded in the classroom, in the pool, on the pitch and on the track! Three seniors signing athletic scholarship offers, with their families, coaches, school administrators and about two hundred of their classmates on hand to watch. Those three Ella Sieber, who signed a swimming scholarship with Florida Southern College in Lakeland. Rheagan Savage signing a soccer offer with St. Leo University, a school northeast of Tampa. And Carson King signing a track scholarship with the University West Florida. Each signee introduced by their respective coaches, then each spoke briefly to thank those who helped get them to this significant day. Coach Rick Green echoing all that!

“Being the Athletic Director here at Arnold high school this is the day that I look forward to.” Green told me. “When our kids sign to go on end and be a collegiate athlete. But if you’ve noticed each one of these kids talked about their coaches, and how proud they are of being coached by them. And how proud they are to be coached hard by them. And what they did. If you notice they talked about the other participants in that sport helping them get through. That’s what sports is all about, it’s about having that family atmosphere.”

