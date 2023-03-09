Wear It Thursday styled by The She Shack Boutique

By Sam Martello
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear It Wednesday was done on Thursday. The NewsChannel 7 Today team took a look at the latest in spring fashion.

Tina Joyner, the owner of The She Shack Boutique, styled Sam and Jessica in neutral and versatile outfits.

Tina said green and purple will be trending colors this spring. She said flower prints and hints of gold will also be in style. Tina recommends everyone have a staple pair of white pants.

The She Shack Boutique is located at 529 Ohio Avenue in Lynn Haven. The boutique is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

