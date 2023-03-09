Wednesday Evening Forecast

Expect pleasantly cool weather tonight
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a pleasant night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s inland and low 60s at the coast under partly cloudy skies. On Thursday skies will be partly cloudy w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will increase on Thursday as winds turn south at 5-10 mph. A cold front will bring a chance of rain on Friday w/sunny weather returning Saturday into Sunday. Our next chance of rain comes Sunday night into Monday AM. Cooler weather is in the forecast next week.

