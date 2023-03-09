Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a pleasant night tonight in NWFL with lows in the 50s inland and low 60s at the coast under partly cloudy skies. On Thursday skies will be partly cloudy w/highs in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will increase on Thursday as winds turn south at 5-10 mph. A cold front will bring a chance of rain on Friday w/sunny weather returning Saturday into Sunday. Our next chance of rain comes Sunday night into Monday AM. Cooler weather is in the forecast next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.