Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, March 10th

(WJHG)
By Braden Maloy
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Basketball - Women’s

Florida Southwestern 60 Northwest Florida 69

Indian River 55 Eastern Florida 59

JUCO Basketball - Men’s

Eastern Florida Tallahassee

Northwest Florida Chipola

JUCO Baseball

Pensacola 1 Gulf Coast 11

Northwest Florida 5 Chipola 11

High School Baseball

Wewahitchka Gadsden

Bay Rutherford

Sneads Cottondale

Port St. Joe Freeport

Liberty Altha

Malone Bethlehem

Poplar Springs Vernon

Northview South Walton

Holmes Chipley

Blountstown Franklin

Mosley Sparkman

High School Softball

Bethlehem Port St. Joe

Arnold Sneads

Mosley Bay

Walton North Bay Haven

Ponce De Leon Vernon

Marianna Wewahitchka

Liberty Blountstown

Niceville Jay

Graceville Freeport

Franklin Chiles

Cottondale Poplar Springs

Paxton Holmes

