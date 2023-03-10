Area Scores and Highlights from Friday, March 10th
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
JUCO Basketball - Women’s
Florida Southwestern 60 Northwest Florida 69
Indian River 55 Eastern Florida 59
JUCO Basketball - Men’s
Eastern Florida Tallahassee
Northwest Florida Chipola
JUCO Baseball
Pensacola 1 Gulf Coast 11
Northwest Florida 5 Chipola 11
High School Baseball
Wewahitchka Gadsden
Bay Rutherford
Sneads Cottondale
Port St. Joe Freeport
Liberty Altha
Malone Bethlehem
Poplar Springs Vernon
Northview South Walton
Holmes Chipley
Blountstown Franklin
Mosley Sparkman
High School Softball
Bethlehem Port St. Joe
Arnold Sneads
Mosley Bay
Walton North Bay Haven
Ponce De Leon Vernon
Marianna Wewahitchka
Liberty Blountstown
Niceville Jay
Graceville Freeport
Franklin Chiles
Cottondale Poplar Springs
Paxton Holmes
