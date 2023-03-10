Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, March 9th
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST
JUCO Basketball / Men’s (Round 1 State Tournament)
Miami Dade 60 Chipola 62
Indian River Northwest Florida
High School Baseball
Marianna 6 Maclay 4
Seminole County 5 Blountstown 8
Rocky Bayou Christian 8 Laurel Hill 0
Cottondale 12 Freeport 5
North Bay Haven 0 Liberty 1
Vernon 1 Malone 9
Paxton 6 L.E.A.D 1
Arnold 2 Bozeman 8
Niceville 4 Crestview 1
High School Softball
Laurel Hill 16 Bethlehem 4
South Walton 12 Walton 1
Blountstown 0 Cottondale 5
Vernon 23 Malone 12
Mosley 1 Arnold 11
Freeport 2 Paxton 8
Crestview 0 Niceville 7
Graceville 0 Marianna 4
Port St. Joe 21 Poplar Springs 3
Bozeman 6 Chipley 5
