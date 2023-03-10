Area Scores and Highlights from Thursday, March 9th

By Braden Maloy
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

JUCO Basketball / Men’s (Round 1 State Tournament)

Miami Dade 60 Chipola 62

Indian River Northwest Florida

High School Baseball

Marianna 6 Maclay 4

Seminole County 5 Blountstown 8

Rocky Bayou Christian 8 Laurel Hill 0

Cottondale 12 Freeport 5

North Bay Haven 0 Liberty 1

Vernon 1 Malone 9

Paxton 6 L.E.A.D 1

Arnold 2 Bozeman 8

Niceville 4 Crestview 1

High School Softball

Laurel Hill 16 Bethlehem 4

South Walton 12 Walton 1

Blountstown 0 Cottondale 5

Vernon 23 Malone 12

Mosley 1 Arnold 11

Freeport 2 Paxton 8

Crestview 0 Niceville 7

Graceville 0 Marianna 4

Port St. Joe 21 Poplar Springs 3

Bozeman 6 Chipley 5

