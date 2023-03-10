BDS helps struggling schools recruit veteran teachers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay District Schools board is trying to incentivize experienced teachers to work at under-performing schools in an effort to raise school ratings.

BDS is offering $15,000 to qualified teachers with more than three years of experience who choose to work at Callaway Elementary and Cedar Grove Elementary. Those who work at Lucille Moore, M. Cherry Street, Parker, Waller elementary schools and even Rutherford High School will receive $10,000. Board members say qualifying teachers must be commitment for one year.

The objective is to recruit and retain more experienced teachers to those struggling schools.

School Board Chairman Steve Moss says he is hoping the bonuses will be enough for experienced teachers to take on the challenge.

“At the end of the day all the journals all the research says that the main thing that determines a student’s success is the effectiveness of that classroom teacher in the classroom,” Moss said. “So, we can do a lot of things, we can do after school tutoring, transportation and meals and all these other things and those are really good things, but the number one determinant of that student’s success is the teacher in that room.”

Waller Elementary School Principal Gina McNally says veteran teachers are the foundation of academic success, so it’s important not only to recruit new teachers, but to retain the ones already on board.

“I think all of us growing up can name that veteran teacher that was there for them and was their rock their everything and that kept them going beyond what was happening in their home life and got them where they need to be and walking across that stage, and it starts in elementary school,” McNally said.

School ratings must be raised to a “C” within a two-year time frame or else disciplinary action will be taken, including possibly shutting down the school.

