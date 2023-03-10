Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Great White Shark has pinged off the Gulf Coast in the Apalachee Bay, West of St. George Island on Monday.

Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs around 1,2654 pounds.

The shark is being tracked by OCEARCH, you can see where Maple is by clicking here.

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting research on the ocean’s giants in order to help scientists collect data.

