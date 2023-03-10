Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island

Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs around 1,2654 pounds.(AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam (custom credit) | (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam))
By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Great White Shark has pinged off the Gulf Coast in the Apalachee Bay, West of St. George Island on Monday.

The shark is being tracked by OCEARCH, you can see where Maple is by clicking here.

OCEARCH is a global non-profit organization conducting research on the ocean’s giants in order to help scientists collect data.

