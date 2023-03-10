Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball Looking for At-Large Bid to Extend Season

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest beating Chipola yesterday to move into Friday’s semi against Florida Southwestern. The latter knocking off Gulf Coast in a game in which the Commodores started slowly. They were down 12 at halftime. and though they waged a fierce comeback, getting to within two with four minutes to play, they did eventually fall 71-65.

So, for a second straight season, Gulf Coast will hope the selection committee grants them an at-large bid to the 24-team national tourney in Texas. 24-4 playing in the panhandle should be plenty...

Whatever the case, coach Kuhn feeling badly for his team and two sophomores in particular, Abbey Cracknell and Imani Smith.

“Like I said, I feel real bad for Abbey (Cracknell) and Imani (Smith), like I said, if this is their last game that they played because that wasn’t who they were for 2 years, so that was the tough part for those two. But, you know, it’s just frustrating, it’s sad, but, you know, like I said, hopefully we’ve got a good enough resume. Like I said, we beat the number 1 team in the country, we were the number one team for a while, we played in the best conference in the country, we’ve got a lot of good wins. Hopefully the committee will look at that and we’ll get a chance to go to the National Tournament and see what we can do.”

Last year three from Florida made it to Lubbock. Northwest is guaranteed to get a spot at this point so Gulf Coast needs the Raiders to win it all, I believe that will increase the Commodores chances of getting in.

