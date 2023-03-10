Lacrosse to Return to Panama City Beach!

By Scott Rossman
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Looking at the sport of Lacrosse and the return of an event that was played in our area in the late 90′s and early two thousands. But it moved on to another part of the state, and now the Spring Fling Womens Division 3 College Lacrosse event is back!

“Yeah, we begin here in 1997, we brought women’s lacrosse to Bay County. And we really enjoyed our six years here. And then we left, and people always say why did you leave? Well unfortunately back then you didn’t have a very good airport. The facilities were so so, all grass, and that certainly has gone by the wayside in virtually all sports up north. And the social climate at the time was a little bit, not the greatest for college women’s athletic teams. Well, we’ll fast forward, we’re here, we’re delighted to be back. You’ve got a brand new airport, you’ve got a great complex here!”, Spring Fling Director Gene DeLorenzo said.

So a dozen D-3 womens lacrosse teams will be in by the weekend and will compete all next week on Field One at the Publix Sports Park. Teams coming from Connecticut, New York, Ohio and Massachusetts. The matches start Monday.

