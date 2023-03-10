Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Those of us who have a sweet tooth have another place in town to satisfy that craving. But beware many who’ve gone say once you bite into one of the delectable desserts you’ll be hooked.

“It actually started in Las Vegas by two women who were best friends,” Eme Howard, owner and operator of Nothing bundt Cakes in Panama City, said. “One of them made a cake, one of them had great frosting and so they paired it together and started Nothing Bundt Cakes.”

Howard is a Grand Ridge native. She moved away for a number of years and that’s when she was introduced to the bakery in another town.

“Love at first bite,” Howard said. “I was a guest at Nothing Bundt Cakes for 12 to 13 years and loved the product and wanted to have a wonderful business opportunity.”

She had a sweet feeling that wonderful business opportunity would heat up in Panama City.

“We’ve been here two weeks going into our third week,” Howard said.

Already there is a steady stream of customers on a daily basis looking forward to a sugary fix.

“We have 9 flavors plus a feature flavor. And right now that feature flavor is oreo,” Howard said.

If you want to feel less guilty about eating the yummy desserts you can order the “bundtini.”

“We sell those by the dozen and those come in our top four flavors: red velvet, strawberries and cream, lemon and white chocolate raspberry, " Howard said.

Less guilty unless you eat the whole dozen, which is easy to do.

“Then we have a ‘bundlet’ which is more of an individual size when you just want a nice dessert,” Howard said. “They are awesome for gift giving, teachers gifts, doctors, nurses gifts, just your friend or when you want to give a little thank you to someone.”

What do you want to bet those gifts sometimes don’t make it to the intended receiver? So you might want to get more than one just in case.

“We do have 8″ and 10″ cakes and those are awesome for sharing,” Howard said.

She admitted it was a little frightening to open a new bakery when ingredients like eggs and sugar are so expensive.

“It’s definitely a challenging time to jump into a new business with costs rising,” Howard said. “But it’s still important that we make a product that can be enjoyed by anyone.”

We’re told every cake, no matter how small or big is made by hand, even the frosting, which is also applied to the cakes by hand.

“For our frosters we make sure there are adequate breaks,” Howard said. “I’ve been helping a lot with that as well and it’s a bit of a workout.”

Just in case you’re curious what the most popular flavors are.

“I actually just ran the numbers on this yesterday,” Howard said. “Red Velvet, we sold probably 500 bundtlets in red velvet last week. And then strawberries and cream is number two for us, and oreo is number three right now, and chocolate, chocolate chip is our current number four.”

The bakery is located in the Hobby Lobby shopping center at 506 Hawkins Ave, Panama City.

You can check them out on their Facebook page or on their website, where you can place an order or just see what they offer.

