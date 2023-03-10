Passing showers arrive on a cold front today

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone and TGIF!

It’s a quiet start on radar over NWFL with showers to our north and even a batch in the Gulf to our south. We’ll catch better rain chances today after about 3pm this afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be fairly cloudy morning with some breaks in the clouds at times.

Temperatures are mild. We’re waking up in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and it’s feeling humid. Highs today reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A cold front is responsible for stirring up the rains in the Southeast today. We’ll see it push into our skies this afternoon bringing a batch of rain across the Panhandle after about 3pm. Skies will gradually clear out tonight and temperatures will tumble.

Lows reach the mid 40s inland to low 50s on the coast Saturday morning. Plenty of sunshine warms temperatures into the mid 70s Saturday afternoon with a wonderful less humid feel.

Sunday starts in the 50s with clouds increasing and a bit of humidity as well. Highs reach up to near 80 Sunday afternoon ahead of another cold front moving into the Southeast. It’ll drum up some potential for late day scattered showers on Sunday. However, the best rain chance for rain will be Sunday night into Monday morning.

An even bigger cool down lies ahead for next week where temperatures go below our seasonal average highs of the low 70s. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday only reach the 60s!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with rain chances rising into the afternoon, especially after 3pm. Your 7 Day Forecast has skies clearing and temperatures cooling off into Saturday for a beautiful day and weekend ahead.

