PCB City Council passes additional spring break laws

PCB Council Spring Break Laws
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders don’t want a repeat of last year’s spring break. That means they’re dotting every “i” and crossing every “t” when it comes to spring break laws.

“The city council has always prioritized safety as one of our number one issues,” Council Member Phil Chester said.

Thursday evening, they voted to close a portion of the sandy beach from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. It’s between Boardwalk Beach Resort and Churchwell Drive.

“There’s a lot of things our officers can be doing when they’re not having to go down to the beach and babysit a bunch of kids,” PCB Police Chief JR Talamantez said.

However, that’s not the only thing council members passed. They also voted on a noise variances ordinance. Those who wish to throw a party, or any public celebration may apply for a noise variance or exception. Revisions to Chapter Seven were also voted on and passed Thursday. These deal with permitting wood on the beach for bonfires, permitting food services on the sand, and a slew of others.

It’s all in an effort to keep the community safe.

You can find Thursday’s agenda by clicking on this link.

