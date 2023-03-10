Recovery Home Dedication for Jackson County Marianna Employee

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Six weeks ago it was an empty lot, now it’s home-sweet-home for Marianna city employee Damarco Graham.

“To have something you can call home is everything,” said Graham.

Marianna has started a hurricane housing pilot program that helps out their own.

“For the employees who lost homes during hurricane Michael that are eligible for 20-thousand-dollar low-interest loans to help them build a new home and stay inside the city limits of Marianna,” said Kenny Hamilton, Marianna’s Mayor.

Hamilton said they lost 100 homes because of Michael and any home they can get back helps them.

“It just means so much to the city and the community and Marianna proper we just thank the good Lord for getting Damarco this home for his family and children to live in,” said Kenny.

Graham’s previous home was damaged beyond repair. now more than 4 years after the storm he finally has a 14-hundred-square-foot forever home.

“Well, being honest just blessed really and truthfully,” said Graham.

His family now has a safe and secure home, that’s all their own.

“It’s a place they can call home they have this whole yard it’s a blessing for them,” said Graham.

This is the first home built under the city’s program but they’re hoping this will spur more action so more employees can be helped.

“It’s always remarkable how it comes together,” said Don Waterlander, a volunteer from Orland Park.

In just two weeks the homeowner will turn this house into a home.

Waterlander says this is the first hurricane Michael project they’ve done and the first in Florida.

“It’s rewarding to be done but also praise the Lord it was able to be done.”

Graham says he just feels blessed.

“It means everything to me. I give the city everything like they give to me. I don’t take shortcuts I work hard and it pays off and the city shows it pays off,” said Graham.

