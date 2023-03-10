Rock Your Socks presented by The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Join the Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast at their Rock your Socks event as they prepare for World Down Syndrome Day.

Word Down Syndrome is as easier to remember as 3,2,1 since it is on March 21st every year.

In honor of the world recognized day, the Rock your Socks event on Saturday, March 11 will feature food, music and prizes for the craziest socks! Doors open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Robert’s Hall in Lynn Haven.

The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast also hosts the Gulf Coast Buddy Walk every year in the fall. Last year was the first year back for the Buddy Walk after Hurricane Michael.

Tony Super, Board Member of the association, said the support from the community was beautiful to see. He says they are all happy to be back and hope for another successful walk this year.

More information of the Buddy Walk will be available at the Rock your Socks events.

