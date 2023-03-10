Thursday Evening Forecast

Rain chances briefly return on Friday
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be South at 5mph. There may be some patchy fog as well. On Friday skies will be mostly cloudy and a cold front will move through our area. That will trigger some showers and storms. Rain chances will be 30% coast and 50% inland. Rainfall totals will be very and some of us will not even see rain. Highs Friday will reach the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be West at 5-10 mph. Skies will clear to start the weekend and it will be less humid. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 40s/50s. Highs Saturday will reach the mid 70s. Our best chance of rain returns Sunday night into early Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

