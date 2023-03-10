Tyndall Connects helps to foster relationships and grow community

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As construction continues to take off at Tyndall, officials say relationships in the community are being built at a much slower rate.

That’s where Tyndall Connects steps in. The first-time event on Thursday featured more than 30 tables representing clubs and activities that the community is involved in. Active-duty members, veterans, retirees, civilian employees, and their families all had a chance to check out the event and meet new people. Ultimately the goal was to bring the community together and tackle problems like isolation or loneliness at the base.

“Any job - regardless of your job in military capacity - it’s going to be taxing, it’s going to be strenuous, it’s going to stress you out,” said mental health flight chief, Kiernan Judd. “So, balancing getting the mission done and managing that stress is hugely important.”

There was something for everyone at the event.

“We have groups like kayaking, fishing, arts & crafts, woodworking, runners, tennis players, pickleball enthusiasts, all sorts of clubs,” said community support coordinator, Corey Breingan. “And the goal is for them to recruit other people who are interested in what they like to do, and hopefully help people build more friendships and help with our community.”

According to health insurance company Cigna, one in five Americans is currently experiencing loneliness. It’s a nationwide dilemma that is common at Tyndall as a result of the global pandemic and Hurricane Michael.

“A common theme especially here at Tyndall is that lack of connectedness, they just need someone to connect with, they need a friend, they need that healthy hobby or coping mechanism,” said Judd.

“We have noticed that a lot of behaviors, things like interpersonal violence, domestic violence, suicide, those things occur when people don’t feel connected and feel hopeless,” said Breingan.

Whether it’s tennis, fishing, or simply playing card games, officials say Tyndall Connects is a step in the right direction towards a more connected community at the base.

