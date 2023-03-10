Woman sent to prison after overdosing and smothering her grandson to death

Woman sent to prison after overdosing and smothering her grandson to death.
Woman sent to prison after overdosing and smothering her grandson to death.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A woman who admitted to snorting Fentanyl, overdosing, and smothering her infant grandson in the process learned her fate in court on Friday.

State Attorney Larry Basford said Mary Elizabeth Evans, 41, of Panama City, entered an open plea to Aggravated Manslaughter of a Child in the June 6, 2021, death of her 9-week-old grandson.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, an open plea means Evans was admitting her guilt and allowing Judge Dustin Stephenson after hearing arguments from both sides to decide her sentence.

Prosecutor Peter Overstreet argued for the maximum sentence of 30 years.

“There were a lot of wonderful things said about the defendant, and they may be true, but the sad dichotomy is that there wasn’t a lot of talk about the child,” Overstreet said to Stephenson. “I found it kind of heartbreaking … because (the victim) deserved a life and that was taken away because of her choices, and those choices have consequences.

The defense asked for a minimum of a 13-year sentence stating the defendant cooperated with authorities after the death and showed remorse.

“Your choices have stolen the future of this child,” Judge Stephenson said. “Nothing that I do today will change that, but the time you serve in prison will approximate the life this child would have had before he became an adult.”

Judge Stephenson ordered a 22-year prison sentence.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items confiscated by the Bay County Sheriff's Office during a special investigation.
Drug bust leads to five arrests in Bay County
PCB Spring Break Laws
PCB City Council passes additional spring break laws
Hearing that there are coyotes at the beach might sound a little strange. But wildlife experts...
Coyote sightings on the rise in Panama City Beach
spring break traffic
Spring Break traffic on Back Beach Rd. has drivers bumper to bumper
Those of us who have a sweet tooth have another place in town to satisfy that craving.
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Panama City

Latest News

Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs...
Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island
Getting ready for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st.
Rock Your Socks presented by The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast
Getting ready for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st.
Rock Your Socks presented by The Down Syndrome Association of the Emerald Coast
The Spring Emerald Coast Cruizin' show focuses on modern muscle and exotic cars!
Gearing up for Emerald Coast Cruizin