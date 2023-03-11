Bay High School AICE scholars recognized for outstanding performance

The students are enrolled in the Academic International Certificate of Education program
11 AICE scholars receive prestigious awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education for outstanding performance on June 2022 Cambridge exams(WJHG)
By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Eleven students from Bay High School have received prestigious awards from Cambridge Assessment International Education, for their outstanding performance on the June 2022 Cambridge examinations.

The students are enrolled in the Academic International Certificate of Education program. The program helps prepare students for college by exposing them to college-level course work and challenging their writing and critical thinking skills.

Bay High School AICE coordinator Marlene Bland says it helps students advance their education.

“Students in our program are working toward the Cambridge AICE diploma. So, they earn this diploma by taking AICE courses which have exams given at the end,” Bland said. “The exams are written by the university of Cambridge, they’re sent here for us to administer, we send them back for scoring. When students pass the exams, they earn a point toward the AICE diploma. If they earn this AICE diploma one of the great benefits for our students that are staying here in Florida for college is that they earn the Florida Bright Futures Scholarship which pays 100% of their tuition.”

Elizabeth Colwell is a junior at Bay High School. She was one of 11 scholars who received the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards Friday.

“It means a lot to me. It is a great great honor to be able to receive this because it just shows that any student could reach their fullest potential and that you can pursue your dreams through hard work and good critical thinking that you can,” said Colwell.

The AICE coordinator says that by the time many of the high school students have completed the program they have already earned 50 college hours, making them sophomores in college.

Colwell says the college prep curriculum is very beneficial preparing students for not only college but also the real world.

“It’s not just learning about the material and reading books it’s also applying it to real world situations and then also learning from that,“ Colwell said. “So, a lot of not only schoolbook material but also looking at the world and kind of analyzing things in ways that normal classes wouldn’t really teach you.”

