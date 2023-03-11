Gearheads Gather at Emerald Coast Cruzin’

Emerald Coast Cruzin' is back at Aaron Bessant Park this weekend. The event features more than 1500 cars on display, alongside vendors, live entertainment, and
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s likely the most valuable parking lot in the Panhandle this weekend, with millions of dollars worth of cars on display.

Emerald Coast Cruizin’ is back for its spring car show at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach. The event features anywhere from 1500 to 2000 cars, ranging from old classics to modern American muscle.

“You will find a gambit of cars here, everything from the 1920′s up to current 2000′s models cars,” said staff member Robert Beck. “It’s an open show, so if you bring what have - you show pride and love with it - others will show you love as well.”

In addition to the eye candy, the event includes live entertainment, food vendors, auto-parts vendors, and more. Television star Chris Jacobs - best known for his work on Overhaulin’ and Barrett Jackson auctions - is also having a meet and greet at the event.

“I mean it’s an event that you’ve got to come and see to believe it,” said Terry Poore, event coordinator for Emerald Coast Cruzin’.

While the draw for the event is a shared love for automobiles, the fuel that has kept Emerald Coast Cruzin’ running for the last 18 years is undoubtedly the community.

“It’s a lot of fun, and the biggest reason I think that a lot of people do it is, it’s not about the prizes, it’s not about the trophies, it’s all about the socialization and the camaraderie, I go to these events and I guarantee you that I meet probably more than 2 dozen people every time I go to a show, and wind up making friends with many of them carrying on for a long time,” said Beck.

There’s still time to check out the millions of dollars worth of cars in Panama City Beach this weekend. Emerald Coast Cruzin’ returns on Saturday starting at 8:00 a.m. Tickets are $15 for entry. You can find more information about the event on their Facebook page.

