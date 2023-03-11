Kidcam Visits Butler Elementary

Chris Smith spoke to 3rd graders
Chris Smith spoke to 3rd graders at Butler Elementary on Friday.
Chris Smith spoke to 3rd graders at Butler Elementary on Friday.(WJHG)
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chris Smith was invited to speak to 3rd graders on Friday at Butler Elementary. The kids have been talking about weather and natural disasters at school so Chris came and talked to the kids about weather, the water cycle, clouds, and much more. See all the smiling faces that invited Chris into their classrooms here...

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Items confiscated by the Bay County Sheriff's Office during a special investigation.
Drug bust leads to five arrests in Bay County
PCB Spring Break Laws
PCB City Council passes additional spring break laws
Those of us who have a sweet tooth have another place in town to satisfy that craving.
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Panama City
spring break traffic
Spring Break traffic on Back Beach Rd. has drivers bumper to bumper
Hearing that there are coyotes at the beach might sound a little strange. But wildlife experts...
Coyote sightings on the rise in Panama City Beach

Latest News

Sunny weather on Saturday will give way to storms on Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
Sunny weather on Saturday will give way to storms on Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
The St. joe Company is making more room for people looking to visit the panhandle. The company...
The St. Joe Company looks to bring in five new hotels this year
Ocearch Great White Shark