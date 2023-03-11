Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Cocoa, Florida woman is behind bars after she reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through three panhandle counties.

Officials said Franchesque Lashondra Robinson, 30, was at the Northwest FL Reception Center when a K-9 alerted to drugs in her vehicle. They said Robinson tried to hit an inspector with the Office of Inspector General Florida Department of Corrections Criminal Investigation Division before speeding away.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said around 8:30 a.m. deputies responded to a pursuit of Robinson. Around 8:42 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they received a request to assist in the pursuit.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they chased Robinson on North on State Road 77 at high rates of speed of more than 120 mph throughout the county. Robinson then entered Jackson County, where the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase on I-10.

Authorities report Robinson eventually lost control of her car and crashed in Gadsden County.

Following the crash, troopers said she reversed into one of the FHP vehicle’s doors.

FHP reports in the car, troopers found two bundles of suspected drugs and approximately a ½ pound of a “green leafy substance”, in addition to several items of drug paraphernalia.

Robinson was then taken into custody and booked into the Gadsden County Jail on felony charges.

FHP is charging Robinson with Aggravated Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing and eluding, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Drug possession charge(s) (Pending FDLE Lab results), Reckless Driving, and Hit and run with property damage.

WCSO is charging Robinson with Fleeing and eluding and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

Florida Department of Corrections Criminal Investigation Division is charging Robinson with the Introduction of drugs into a state facility.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.