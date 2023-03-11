Panama City Beach Mayor, city leaders travel to Washington D.C.

PCB officials are traveling the extra mile to make a difference in the community
PCB Mayor Meeting Rubio & Scott
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach officials are traveling the extra mile to make a difference in the community.

“We took a team up to D.C., we wanted to go to continue our story about what we are, and we need to make sure we are getting a fair share of federal dollars meet with,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

A share of funds to get the ball rolling on a handful of projects around the city.

“We are really focused on 3 or 4 projects here on Panama City Beach,” Sheldon said.

One project includes building another wastewater treatment facility on the west end of the beach. Mayor Sheldon says the price tag on that project is 65 million dollars.

“Then we’re consistently trying to work on septic to sewer we want to get rid of the septic tanks on Panama City Beach, so this is an opportunity for us to talk to folks and tell them we want to get rid of septic and get them on our sewer system,” Sheldon said.

Another goal the mayor wants to achieve with the funding, building an overpass from Frank Brown Park to Aaron Bessant Park. They say this would improve safety and people would no longer have to cross back beach.

Sheldon says having the opportunity to sit down with state leaders matters, when it comes to getting things done for our area.

“This is our second year we have gone we hope to go each year the more we can tell the story we have the opportunity to get federal funding,” Sheldon said.

