The St. Joe Company looks to bring in five new hotels this year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Spring breakers are flooding in this week. While short-term rentals will always be a popular pick, as the area grows, hotels are on the rise.

The St. joe Company is making more room for people looking to visit the panhandle. The company has a handful of brand-new hotels in the works, one of them being a massive Embassy Suites located right in the heart of Panama City Beach.

On a list of niche needs to be met, St. Joe is checking off boxes.

“So this is like adding a checkmark to the area,” Mike Chouri, the General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort, said.

The company is adding five new hotels and nearly 650 rooms to its portfolio. According to St. Joe, these new openings will increase available rooms by 122%.

“Everyone has a different price point, and we want to make sure that we’re catering to all those different individuals,” Andrew Czarnecki, Vice President of Resort Operations for the St. Joe Company, said.

In Santa Rosa Beach, the Home2 Suites and Camp Creek Inn are both underway. Along with those, Lodge 30A opened its doors just last month.

“Boutique hotel, select service, well appointed. It really fills a niche that we didn’t have on 30A,” Czarnecki said.

From Walton County, all the way down east and across the bridge into town, Hotel Indigo is getting the finishing touches.

“It’s all about the neighborhood story and the history of Panama City,” Czarnecki said. “It’s right on the marina. every room has a view of the water.”

Back at the beach, an extension of Pier Park has been catching eyes for years.

“There’s fun, staying in the luxurious hotel, go shopping, go for entertainment and stay on the beach. So all you have to do just park your car and don’t go anywhere else. Everything’s around,” Chouri said.

That’s the plan for the Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort. Depending on the time of year, a night here can cost anywhere from $250 to $600.

But the price point is something saint joe representatives told NewsChannel 7 they wanted to have varied across the properties.

“Having the select service hotels for those families that may not want to be staying in a $700 room night hotel and can only spend $125,” Czarnecki said.

Representatives told NewsChannel 7 that the Embassy Suites could be opened as soon as next month.

St. Joe’s hospitality revenue went up 29% last year, breaking a single-year record of nearly 100 million dollars.

