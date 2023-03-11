Weekend Forecast

Big changes are coming this weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a pleasantly cool night tonight in NWFL as a cold front slips through and allows less humid air to move into our area. Lows will drop into the 40s inland w/low to mid 50s at the coast. On Saturday skies will be sunny w/highs in the mid 70s. Winds will shift SW at 5 mph. Changes come on Sunday as the humidity will increase and the clouds will increase as well. Storms will move in during the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. The storms will exit overnight and cooler weather will move in Monday into Tuesday. Expect mid 60s for the first 1/2 of the week w/lows in the 30s and 40s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

