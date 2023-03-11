‘What the hay?’: Man shocked after winning lottery

David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.
David Kruger decided to buy a scratch-off ticket and it resulted in a $10,000 jackpot.(Iowa Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIVE, Iowa (Gray News) - An Iowa man says he won a much-needed lottery prize after purchasing a winning a scratch-off ticket.

According to the Iowa Lottery, David Kruger, 47, won the 50th prize of $10,000 while playing the Colossal Crossword scratch game.

“It was kind of a sigh of relief because in June I’m getting hip replacement surgery,” Kruger said.

He said he bought his lucky ticket on a whim at a Kwik Star convenience store in Charles City and scratched the ticket while waiting at a laundromat.

“A gentleman bought one of the tickets before me, and I’m like, ‘What the hay? I’ll buy the next one,’” Kruger said.

When the ticket showed he had won $10,000, he said he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I’ve won $500 a few times, but nothing ever like this,” Kruger said.

Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features top prizes up to $300,000, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCB Spring Break Laws
PCB City Council passes additional spring break laws
Items confiscated by the Bay County Sheriff's Office during a special investigation.
Drug bust leads to five arrests in Bay County
Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs...
Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island
Those of us who have a sweet tooth have another place in town to satisfy that craving.
Nothing Bundt Cakes opens in Panama City
The St. joe Company is making more room for people looking to visit the panhandle. The company...
The St. Joe Company looks to bring in five new hotels this year

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail.
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail
Barrow County home explosion
Officials: 3 found dead after Ga. home explosion
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate