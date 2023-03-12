The Lucky Puppy Rescue hosts annual Spayghetti event.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Lucky Puppy Rescue had a large turnout for its biggest event of the year, the annual Spayghetti luncheon.

The event was held at the Barn next to the Wicked Wheel in Panama City Beach from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Lucky Puppy Rescue is a non-profit organization located on a farm in Bonifay that specializes in rehabilitating and rehoming rescue dogs.

“At Lucky Puppy we do a lot of raising litters pregnant dogs sometimes end up abandoned or in shelters so that is kind of our main focus. We also focus on spaying female dogs even if they are owned in the community or being passed out free on Facebook. We try as much as possible to get a hold of them and get them spayed so that they are not reproducing litters that we cannot find homes for,” Teri Mattson, Director of The Lucky Puppy Rescue said.

On Saturday during the annual fundraising event, several dogs were available to be adopted.

Also, the event did feature a spaghetti lunch, tickets for a plate were $10 for an adult and $5 for kids. The money raised from the lunch, silent auction, and raffle tickets will be going towards spaying and neutering dogs in the area throughout the year.

The goal of Saturday was to raise around $25,000 but officials say if the number surpasses that they’ll be even happier. If you did not make it out to the event, you can always donate to the Lucky Puppy year-round.

Mattson said they are in need of volunteers right now. To learn more about the organization click here.

