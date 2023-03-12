PCB leaders pass spring break beach closure law

By Jamilka Gibson
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach leaders are taking additional measures to crack down on the chaos at the beach during spring break.

Thursday evening, officials voted to close a portion of the sandy beach from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Boardwalk Beach Resort to Churchwell Drive will be closed between those hours.

“The curfew, that’s so stupid. Why would you do a curfew when everyone comes here to have fun,” said one spring breaker.

However, that is not the only rule in effect this spring break. The selling of alcohol between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m., in addition to drinking alcohol on the beach, is prohibited.

“They know what we’re here for, you know, that’s my problem with it. They want to arrest us and put in these rules but it’s not like anything out of the blue or out of the sudden for y’all. We’re not the first people to come here,” said another.

Telly is vacationing from Memphis. He says there are other measures that should be taken instead of closing down the beach.

“I feel like they could patrol instead of not allowing us here because we came here, we spent all this money,” said Telly. “I mean they hold power over the beach, I guess, but we’re free human beings. We can do what we want.”

Failure to follow the any spring break laws could result in a fine up to $500, and even arrest.

