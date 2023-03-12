Roads closed after fatal crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a multi-car crash in Calhoun County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers told NewsChannel 7 that a truck had been traveling east on State Road 20, just past County Road 275, around 5 p.m. Sunday. They said the truck swerved onto the shoulder of the road, then the driver overcorrected the vehicle and crossed the lanes into the westbound lane.

They said the truck crashed into another oncoming truck that was driving west on State Road 20.

Troopers said Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull the 19-year-old driver out of the first truck as it began to catch on fire. We’re told, despite attempted life-saving measures, the driver died at the scene.

Troopers reported a third car was driving down the road during the crash and was hit by debris, and, in order to avoid the crash, reportedly drove into a ditch. They said there was minor damage to the third car.

Troopers said Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Blountstown, Police Department, Clarksville Fire Department, Westside Fire Department, and Calhoun County EMS assisted at the scene.

This is an active investigation, and State Road 20 at County Road 275 is closed at this time.

