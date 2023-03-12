Roads closed after fatal crash in Calhoun County

One person was killed after a multi-car crash in Calhoun County, according to Florida Highway...
One person was killed after a multi-car crash in Calhoun County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.(FHP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after a multi-car crash in Calhoun County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers told NewsChannel 7 that a truck had been traveling east on State Road 20, just past County Road 275, around 5 p.m. Sunday. They said the truck swerved onto the shoulder of the road, then the driver overcorrected the vehicle and crossed the lanes into the westbound lane.

They said the truck crashed into another oncoming truck that was driving west on State Road 20.

Troopers said Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies tried to pull the 19-year-old driver out of the first truck as it began to catch on fire. We’re told, despite attempted life-saving measures, the driver died at the scene.

Troopers reported a third car was driving down the road during the crash and was hit by debris, and, in order to avoid the crash, reportedly drove into a ditch. They said there was minor damage to the third car.

Troopers said Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Blountstown, Police Department, Clarksville Fire Department, Westside Fire Department, and Calhoun County EMS assisted at the scene.

This is an active investigation, and State Road 20 at County Road 275 is closed at this time.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs...
Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail.
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail
PCB Spring Break Laws
PCB City Council passes additional spring break laws
The St. joe Company is making more room for people looking to visit the panhandle. The company...
The St. Joe Company looks to bring in five new hotels this year
Spring breakers react to PCB Spring break laws
PCB leaders pass spring break beach closure law

Latest News

Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County
Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County
The Lucky Puppy Rescue had a large turnout for its biggest event of the year, the annual...
The Lucky Puppy Rescue hosts annual Spayghetti event
Spring breakers react to PCB Spring break laws
PCB leaders pass spring break beach closure law
Panama City Beach leaders are taking additional measures to crack down on the chaos at the...
Spring Breakers react to new spring break beach closure law