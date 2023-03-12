Severe weather threat Sunday, then cooler this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday!

Today was fantastic no matter where you were in the Panhandle. Unfortunately, it was a short stint of beautiful weather before we see more changes again on Sunday.

The first changes will come tonight, as winds shift to become southwesterly, driving in a return of humidity throughout Northwest Florida. Clouds will increase accordingly tonight, with low temperatures warmer compared to last night. Lows fall to the mid/low 60s at the coast and further inland into the upper 50s.

Sunday will start quietly, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a somewhat muggy but pleasant feel. Temperatures will warm quickly through the morning and mid-day hours, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. By around 2 p.m., eyes will be on the skies as we anticipate the next round of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has a large portion of the Panhandle in a level 2 “slight” risk for severe weather. Storms will generally move from west to east along a cold front, which will move southward over the course of the afternoon hours. As a result of storm motion, heavy rainfall, and localized nuisance flooding are a risk in areas that see thunderstorms. Outside of the rain, strong to severe wind gusts, and a tornado or two are possible. There’s also a chance we see hail, with the highest probability in Walton and Okaloosa County. Scattered showers will begin to develop around 2 p.m., with the main line of storms moving through between 4-11 p.m. Some showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger overnight.

Behind the front, much cooler conditions will settle in. Highs on Monday fall to around 70, with temps cooling further mid-week into the 60s. The next round of rainfall comes Friday.

Get all of the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.