Severe weather threat Sunday, then cooler this week

A round of showers and storms will move through the Panhandle on Sunday afternoon, with a potential for severe weather. Following the front, temperatures turn c
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday!

Today was fantastic no matter where you were in the Panhandle. Unfortunately, it was a short stint of beautiful weather before we see more changes again on Sunday.

The first changes will come tonight, as winds shift to become southwesterly, driving in a return of humidity throughout Northwest Florida. Clouds will increase accordingly tonight, with low temperatures warmer compared to last night. Lows fall to the mid/low 60s at the coast and further inland into the upper 50s.

Sunday will start quietly, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a somewhat muggy but pleasant feel. Temperatures will warm quickly through the morning and mid-day hours, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. By around 2 p.m., eyes will be on the skies as we anticipate the next round of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has a large portion of the Panhandle in a level 2 “slight” risk for severe weather. Storms will generally move from west to east along a cold front, which will move southward over the course of the afternoon hours. As a result of storm motion, heavy rainfall, and localized nuisance flooding are a risk in areas that see thunderstorms. Outside of the rain, strong to severe wind gusts, and a tornado or two are possible. There’s also a chance we see hail, with the highest probability in Walton and Okaloosa County. Scattered showers will begin to develop around 2 p.m., with the main line of storms moving through between 4-11 p.m. Some showers and a few rumbles of thunder will linger overnight.

Behind the front, much cooler conditions will settle in. Highs on Monday fall to around 70, with temps cooling further mid-week into the 60s. The next round of rainfall comes Friday.

Get all of the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

Rain chances will return to the panhandle on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast
