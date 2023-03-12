Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a Florida woman is dead after she hit a tree Saturday evening.

According to the accident report the woman was traveling east in Laurel Hill when she traveled off the road into the shoulder.

Troopers say the driver tried to regain control of the car when the vehicle traveled back across the road onto the shoulder of 2nd avenue.

The car then hit a tree just off the shoulder of the roadway. The driver did not survive her injuries.

