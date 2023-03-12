Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County

Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County
Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a Florida woman is dead after she hit a tree Saturday evening.

According to the accident report the woman was traveling east in Laurel Hill when she traveled off the road into the shoulder.

Troopers say the driver tried to regain control of the car when the vehicle traveled back across the road onto the shoulder of 2nd avenue.

The car then hit a tree just off the shoulder of the roadway. The driver did not survive her injuries.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs...
Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island
PCB Spring Break Laws
PCB City Council passes additional spring break laws
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail.
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail
The St. joe Company is making more room for people looking to visit the panhandle. The company...
The St. Joe Company looks to bring in five new hotels this year
The board of commissioners held a closed executive session last month to talk about this case,...
The battle for beach access continues in Walton County

Latest News

The Lucky Puppy Rescue had a large turnout for its biggest event of the year, the annual...
The Lucky Puppy Rescue hosts annual Spayghetti event
Spring breakers react to PCB Spring break laws
PCB leaders pass spring break beach closure law
Panama City Beach leaders are taking additional measures to crack down on the chaos at the...
Spring Breakers react to new spring break beach closure law
The Lucky Puppy Rescue hosts annual Spayghetti event.
The Lucky Puppy Rescue hosts annual Spayghetti event