Man wanted for questioning, authorities say armed and dangerous
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Juan-Luis S. Cervantes.
Officials say he is wanted for questioning in a shooting.
Cervantes is said to be driving a silver Toyota bearing tag number 97A-ZNS which is pictured above.
He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say to not approach if you see Cervantes, and to call JCSO immediately at 850-482-9624.
