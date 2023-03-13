Man wanted for questioning, authorities say armed and dangerous

Deputies are on the lookout for a man wanted for questioning about a shooting.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for Juan-Luis S. Cervantes.

Officials say he is wanted for questioning in a shooting.

Cervantes is said to be driving a silver Toyota bearing tag number 97A-ZNS which is pictured above.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous. Authorities say to not approach if you see Cervantes, and to call JCSO immediately at 850-482-9624.

