PCB listed as Top Spring Break Destination by national news outlet.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Panama City Beach is making national headlines and it’s no surprise given its popularity. Fox News released a list of top spring break destinations, and on that list at number three is PCB.

“So obviously we have made a lot of changes to the spring break conversation from years past,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

Changes during spring break included ordinances that last for the entire month of March.

“All of those ordinances are in place. the city manager has a bunch more authority than we have ever had before. So we want to make sure we continue our family destination,” Mayor Sheldon said.

Those families visiting the area for spring break, said the beaches here are great.

“Well it is a quick easy drive and it is a really quick flight. We love the water despite today, We love the clear blue water and the area and everything all around,” a mom from Nashville said.

No matter what your plans are for spring break, officials just ask that you follow the rules and stay safe.

“We welcome them. We hope they have a great time. I have seen a bunch of folks in town for spring break. So it is the spring season. We just want to make sure we are doing it the right way,” Mayor Sheldon said.

