Quieter and cooler for start of work-week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Well, we survived a very soggy and - at times - stormy Sunday here in the Panhandle, and thankfully things are set to become much quieter through the rest of this week.

A cold front will move through the Panhandle overnight, with a few passing showers along the way. By Monday morning, the last of the rain will be on it’s way out, with a clearing trend throughout the remainder of the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds by lunchtime, with mostly clear conditions by the evening hours. A cool north breeze will settle in behind that front, with a more pleasant, dry feel outside. Highs will be around 10 degrees cooler, in the upper 60s inland and the low 70s at the coast.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to low 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly, with clear skies and temps falling into the low 40s and even the upper 30s further inland.

By mid-week, highs return to the 70s, with a fairly warm Friday forecast, as highs near 80 degrees. Unfortunately, warmth comes with a cost, as rainfall returns Friday and Saturday.

