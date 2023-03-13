Quieter and cooler for start of work-week

After a cold front passed Sunday night, cooler conditions will settle in the Panhandle, with skies gradually clearing on Monday and plenty of sunshine by the mi
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Sunday folks!

Well, we survived a very soggy and - at times - stormy Sunday here in the Panhandle, and thankfully things are set to become much quieter through the rest of this week.

A cold front will move through the Panhandle overnight, with a few passing showers along the way. By Monday morning, the last of the rain will be on it’s way out, with a clearing trend throughout the remainder of the day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds by lunchtime, with mostly clear conditions by the evening hours. A cool north breeze will settle in behind that front, with a more pleasant, dry feel outside. Highs will be around 10 degrees cooler, in the upper 60s inland and the low 70s at the coast.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to low 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly, with clear skies and temps falling into the low 40s and even the upper 30s further inland.

By mid-week, highs return to the 70s, with a fairly warm Friday forecast, as highs near 80 degrees. Unfortunately, warmth comes with a cost, as rainfall returns Friday and Saturday.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weather webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs...
Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail.
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail
PCB Spring Break Laws
PCB City Council passes additional spring break laws
The St. joe Company is making more room for people looking to visit the panhandle. The company...
The St. Joe Company looks to bring in five new hotels this year
Spring breakers react to PCB Spring break laws
PCB leaders pass spring break beach closure law

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast 3/11/23
Severe weather threat Sunday, then cooler this week
Sunny weather on Saturday will give way to storms on Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a cold front will bring passing showers this afternoon.
Passing showers arrive on a cold front today
Rain chances will return to the panhandle on Friday.
Thursday Evening Forecast