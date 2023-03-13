Rain moves out early to a cool day ahead

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and showers moving through. We’ll want the umbrellas to start the day. However, the rain should all clear out by late morning, and we’ll manage to get some sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures are cool to start near 60 degrees. We won’t budge too much with our temperatures in the morning with the clouds and showers. But we will find a little warmth in the afternoon. Temperatures gradually warm into the upper 60s by the end of the afternoon. Those who are susceptible to feeling chilly may want a light jacket for the first half of the day. Cooler temperatures are on the way for the early week.

Skies clear out tonight into tomorrow. We’ll get the day on Tuesday started in the upper 30s inland to low 40s on the coast and see a similar morning on Wednesday as well. With plenty of sunshine ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday, highs only reach the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures gradually rebound to a more mid-March high of the low 70s on Thursday to upper 70s on Friday. Rain chances return along another front on Friday with another cool down for the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers in the morning. Skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with temperatures gradually warming from near 60 in the morning to near 70 by the late afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful stretch of weather through the midweek with seasonally cool temperatures only reach the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail.
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail
Spring breakers react to PCB Spring break laws
PCB leaders pass spring break beach closure law
Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County
Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County
One person was killed after a multi-car crash in Calhoun County, according to Florida Highway...
Roads closed after fatal crash in Calhoun County
Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs...
Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast 3/12/23
Quieter and cooler for start of work-week
Sunday Evening Forecast 3/11/23
Severe weather threat Sunday, then cooler this week
Sunny weather on Saturday will give way to storms on Sunday.
Weekend Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says a cold front will bring passing showers this afternoon.
Passing showers arrive on a cold front today