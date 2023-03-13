Rain moves out early to a cool day ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on satellite and radar with cloudy skies and showers moving through. We’ll want the umbrellas to start the day. However, the rain should all clear out by late morning, and we’ll manage to get some sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures are cool to start near 60 degrees. We won’t budge too much with our temperatures in the morning with the clouds and showers. But we will find a little warmth in the afternoon. Temperatures gradually warm into the upper 60s by the end of the afternoon. Those who are susceptible to feeling chilly may want a light jacket for the first half of the day. Cooler temperatures are on the way for the early week.

Skies clear out tonight into tomorrow. We’ll get the day on Tuesday started in the upper 30s inland to low 40s on the coast and see a similar morning on Wednesday as well. With plenty of sunshine ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday, highs only reach the low to mid 60s.

Temperatures gradually rebound to a more mid-March high of the low 70s on Thursday to upper 70s on Friday. Rain chances return along another front on Friday with another cool down for the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with showers in the morning. Skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon with temperatures gradually warming from near 60 in the morning to near 70 by the late afternoon. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful stretch of weather through the midweek with seasonally cool temperatures only reach the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

