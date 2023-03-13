Trial for James Finch begins

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jury selection took place Monday for the James Finch trial in Tallahassee.

Finch is a Panama City business owner facing bribery and conspiracy charges. It all stems from the lengthy investigation into Lynn Haven public corruption.

The two charges he faces now have been dwindled down from the slew he was originally facing as part of a larger case.

Prosecutors and the defense discussed evidence in past charges, including original indictment and whether parts of it should be used in the coming trial.

During opening statements today, there was a debate over whether the $40,000 paid to former commissioner, Antonius Barnes was a bribe, or a loan to a friend.

Barnes plead guilty to fraud last year.

Another defendant in the corruption case, former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, took a plea deal last month for one count of lying to the FBI.

