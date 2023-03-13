Winter Wonderland Kiddie Prom Held in Lynn Haven

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A prom for the kiddos took place Saturday at the St. Andrew Bay Center in Lynn Haven.

The event featured a winter wonderland theme, with icy blue and white balloons, a snowy backdrop for the kids to take pictures, a live DJ, gift bags, and formally dressed kids in gowns and ties.

“I’ve always wanted to have a kiddie prom,” Corissa, the coordinator of the event, said “I’ve seen other cities do it. So, I wanted to bring it to Panama City, to bring the kids out and the community.”

The prom will take place every year around this time and will also feature an adult prom early in July.

