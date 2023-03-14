Cool sunshine ahead for NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar this morning with just a few cirrus clouds passing east high in the atmosphere. We’ll see plenty of sunshine ahead for today. We need it for the chilly feels out the door this morning!

Temperatures are starting out in the low 40s on the coast to upper 30s inland. It’ll be a slow climb through the 40s for the morning drive. So be sure to dress a little warmer out the door this morning.

We’ll wind up on the cooler side of average for today. Average lows are in the upper 40s inland to low 50s on the coast, with highs in the low 70s. Highs only manage to reach the low 60s by 4pm under the sunny skies. That’s about 5-10 degrees below our seasonal average for mid-March.

Plenty of sunshine heads our way for Wednesday as well. But we’ll once again see a chilly morning in the 30s inland to mid 40s on the coast. And it will only warm under that sunshine into the mid 60s by the late afternoon.

A return to seasonal conditions returns by Thursday afternoon ahead of another cold front poised to bring storms back to the forecast on Friday. Another cool down to temperatures 5-10 degrees below average heads our way for the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a cool light northerly breeze. Highs today only reach the low 60s. Your 7 Day Forecast has another cool day ahead for Wednesday and Thursday morning before a slight rebound to more seasonal temperatures arrives on Thursday and Friday.

