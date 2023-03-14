Dorsey living up to the title of Ace for Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Arnold alum Carson Dorsey was already known by everyone in the Bay County baseball community. But over the past two season’s at Gulf Coast he’s expanded that familiarity to everyone in the Panhandle. That’s because chances are, he’s struck them out!

“On game days he wants the ball.” says Gulf Coast head coach Tyler Younger “He’s going to compete. As a coach, a guy who wants the ball all the time, you can’t beat that.”

”I love the competitiveness, I like winning, I don’t like losing.” Dorsey told us. “Being able to pitch, it’s you versus the hitter and you got 9 guys behind you that are also helping you beat the guy hitting so I love that part.” That winning mindset is was makes Carson such a complete pitcher and a nightmare to face on the mound. He says “There are some words that I probably can’t think about on camera that I think about when I’m up there, but I’m really just trying to dominate and attack, play offense on defense really.”

His coach adds ”He’s coming right at you, he knows that he has swing and miss stuff and if he’s around the plate the hitters are in trouble. That’s what he’s been both years he’s been here so far. When he’s in the strike zone he’s kind of a terror if you’re a hitter.”

Terror is right. Last year Dorsey lead the state in strikeouts. This year, he’s on pace to do it again. He currently leads the state in ERA at 0.55 and wins, he’s 6-0. And he is in third in strikeouts with 51. The scary part, at least for opponents, he’s not even at his best yet. “I chose to be a pitcher because I like winning. So last year I lead Florida in strikeouts in JUCO, so I’d like to do that again.”

But Carson’s not only the leading pitcher in the state, he’s also the leading pitcher in the Gulf Coast locker room and coach Younger says, has served the veteran ace role well. “It’s really about mentality type things. We’re all, we’ve got a really talented staff, it’s just getting guys confident up there and knowing they can do it.”

And having a coach who’s “been there” helps says Dorsey. “He’s able to say “Hey I’ve been in this league, I’ve done it. It’s hard, it’s tough, but if you go out and compete and go at guys, you’re going to be fine.”

So far they have been, as the team as a 4.5 ERA and averages 10 strikeouts a game. The Commodores at 18-6, 1-1 in league play, are back at it Friday at Chipola. The Indians at 18-12 and also 1-1 in conference play.

