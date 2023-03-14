Man arrested after shooting into vehicle, police say

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police have a man in custody after he reportedly shot into a car.

On Saturday, officers with Crestview Police Department responded to a victim who said her vehicle had been shot at while she was at the Bent Creek Apartments.

She told police she was in the car at the time of the incident.

After interviewing several witnesses, officials say they learned Ja’Lonta J. Durm was the shooter, and the incident had stemmed from a verbal argument between a group of 4 or 5 individuals. Durm had allegedly shot at the vehicle as the victim who quickly drove away from the complex.

Durm was reportedly located by investigators on Monday, where he was arrested and charged with attempted murder, shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal mischief with more than $1,000 in damages and discharging a firearm in public or residential property.

Officers say Durm was released into the custody of Okaloosa County Jail without incident.

