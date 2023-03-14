Man arrested for armed burglary, deputies searching for second suspect

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is in custody, and another is still at large for an armed robbery, and deputies say they need help.

On Monday, March 8, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about an armed robbery at Mozelle’s Liquor Store on County Road 69 North.

The caller told officials the suspect was a white male, wearing all black with a mask, and armed with a gun. They also said the suspect fled on foot, leaving behind his shoes.

Investigators say once they began to establish a perimeter and search for the suspect, K-9 tracking teams were able to follow a track from the shoes that led to Parrish Lake Road East.

CCSO deputies viewed Mozelle’s camera video, and say about 10 minutes before the armed robbery, two white males pulled into the parking lot in a Chevrolet Blazer.

The video allegedly showed the driver spent a short time in the store without buying anything, came back out, and the vehicle turned left onto Parrish Lake Road. Eight minutes later, a subject was reportedly shown walking from behind the old Swampy Tonk Bar, then walking down the fence-line in the area before entering Mozelle’s.

Footage then showed the subject pointing a handgun at the clerk, and then given $300 in cash.

Through further investigation, deputies say they found the registered owner of the vehicle and identified the driver, Logan Thomas McKinnie.

McKinnie was quickly located and taken to the sheriff’s office, where he allegedly confessed to driving the vehicle. Deputies were then told the passenger and robbery suspect was Cody Wylder Crum from the Gadsden County area.

Authorities say they found Crum had just been released from Gadsden County Jail a day before the incident.

Mckinnie was booked into Calhoun County Jail on charges of principal to armed robbery and accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

A warrant is currently out for Crum.

If you know the whereabouts of Crum, please contact deputies at 850-674-5049 or 850-674-TIPS for anonymous tips.

