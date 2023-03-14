Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cooler night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the upper 30s to near 40 inland and mid 40s at the coast under mostly clear skies. Winds will be North at 5-10 mph. On Tuesday skies will be sunny with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Average temperatures this time of year are in the low 70s so we will be cooler than average. The cool weather lasts into Thursday before a cold front brings rain on Friday. Another cool down is expected this weekend and it is expected to last into next week.

