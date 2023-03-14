Newly hired police officer helps deliver healthy baby girl

A recently hired officer in Scott City, Missouri is being recognized for going above and beyond. (Source: KFVS)
By Jeffrey Bullard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Missouri police officer on the job for just five months responded to a call he will never forget when he helped deliver a baby.

At the end of Scott City police officer James Haney’s shift last week, he got a call about a woman going into labor. When he arrived at the home, he found the woman’s water had already broken and the baby was crowning.

Haney has only been on the police force for five months and said he had never delivered a baby, but his 12 years of military experience prepared him for this situation.

“Me and mom had a quick talk, and I was like, ‘This is what we’re going to do and this is how we’re going to do it,’ she’s like, ‘OK,’ and literally within a minute or two we had a baby girl,” Haney said. “Mom did great; mom did amazing.”

After the birth, EMS arrived to take the family to the hospital.

Haney said this entire situation is something he’s proud to have been a part of.

The mother came home from the hospital on Monday with her healthy newborn and said she’s happy to be resting.

Scott City is located in southeast Missouri, just south of Cape Girardeau.

Copyright 2023 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail.
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail
PCB listed as Top Spring Break Destination by national news outlet.
PCB listed as Top Spring Break Destination by national news outlet
Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs...
Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island
Spring breakers react to PCB Spring break laws
PCB leaders pass spring break beach closure law
Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County
Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County

Latest News

Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas
A Panama City physician is settling for thousands after being accused of overprescribing his...
Panama City physician settles prescription allegations for thousands