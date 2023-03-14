Panama City physician settles prescription allegations for thousands

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A doctor that formerly practiced medicine in Panama City has agreed to pay thousands of dollars after prosecutors say he unlawfully prescribed opioids and other controlled substances to patients.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, the settlement was reached after the government alleged Dr. George Barrio had written prescriptions at the NeuroMedical Institute that had no purpose and issued them in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.

Dr. Barrio is set to pay a $225,000 fine and surrender his DEA registration for Schedule II and IIN controlled substances.

Officials say this settlement agreement is not an admission of any liability by Dr. Barrio, nor a concession by the U.S. that the claims were unfounded.

“We are holding physicians accountable for disregarding patient safety and violating federal law when they write prescriptions that lack a legitimate medical purpose,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “Their actions not only violate the Controlled Substance Act but contribute to the opioid epidemic ravaging our communities. With our law enforcement partners, we remain committed to combating this epidemic at all levels. This settlement and the associated surrender of the physician’s DEA controlled substance registration are evidence of our resolve.”

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.