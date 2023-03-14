PCB holds Lifeguard Training Academy to help with busy season shortage

By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach Safety is looking to ramp up its lifeguard roster.

It held the first day of its Lifeguard Training Academy at the Aquatics Center and the City Pier.

The first day is meant to establish a baseline level of fitness.

Participants must be at least 18 years old. They must also pass a 500-meter swim in 10 minutes or less and run a mile in the sand in under 12 minutes.

Trainers said there’s a shortage in lifeguards on the beach.

“Right now, we are definitely a little bit short-handed, especially with Spring Break,” Riley Thore, supervisor for the PCB Fire Rescue Beach Safety Division, said. “We’re looking to hire at least 12 seasonals. We’ve got four going through this course that are planning to work with us as seasonals, and we’re hoping to get more at our next academy.”

There are about ten people going through training who have to demonstrate different water rescues and training techniques to pass.

You can find out more information about the academy by visiting the city’s website.

