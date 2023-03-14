Time Travel Tuesday

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - From VIP guests at the Bay County Airport in the 1960s to a business grand opening in the 1990s, this week’s vintage clips feature a variety of events that raise a few questions.

While Hudson always provides compelling narrative to his time travel footage, any additional information is welcomed.

Hudson loves to chat so give him a call at (850) 785-3364 if anything or anyone looked familiar.

