Tips to save on your trip or staycation this spring break

Airfare prices peak in late March through early April
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Flight searches this spring are up 40% when compared to the same timeframe last year, according to the latest Expedia data.

Expedia attributed the increase to travelers making plans for spring break.

Sara Bigham, a lifestyle contributor with Eventbrite, recommended travelers try to link up with locals to find some of the best spots for food and drinks, and find out some activities going on during their stay.

“It’s a great way to figure out where the local events are, whether those are cooking classes, fun runs, even lots of free events like yoga on the beach or a park cleanup. Go see some live music,” advised Bigham. “If you’re traveling with kids, take them to an outdoor concert and pack a picnic. If it’s adults only, check out the local jazz club and visit some musicians and maybe order a cocktail that’s local to the area.”

If inflation has you staying home this spring break, Bigham said there are still plenty of ways to save when you are sticking around town for a staycation. She recommended taking outdoor hikes, going to concerts in the park, or arts and crafts events as ways to get your family out of the house.

Lastly, Bigham suggested to do your research early to find unique opportunities, which could save you money in the long run.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail.
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail
PCB listed as Top Spring Break Destination by national news outlet.
PCB listed as Top Spring Break Destination by national news outlet
Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs...
Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island
Spring breakers react to PCB Spring break laws
PCB leaders pass spring break beach closure law
Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County
Woman dies in single-car accident in Okaloosa County

Latest News

NASA is launching TEMPO, an instrument into space that is designed to monitor air pollution in...
NASA, Smithsonian scientists to launch satellite into space to monitor air pollution
NASA, Smithsonian scientists to launch satellite into space to monitor air pollution
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment
A 90-year-old woman in Arizona spent her birthday skydiving.
‘I had no fear whatsoever’: Grandmother spends 90th birthday jumping out of an airplane
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea