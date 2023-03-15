Day 2 of Cox trial, witnesses called to the stand

It was an emotional day in the courtroom as the second day of the Christopher Cox trial came to...
It was an emotional day in the courtroom as the second day of the Christopher Cox trial came to a close.(WJHG)
By Claire Jones and WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was an emotional day in the courtroom as the second day of the Christopher Cox trial came to a close.

Christopher Cox is accused of killing one teen and injuring another in Panama City Beach. Both boys were 14 at the time.

The teens were stepbrothers, reportedly visiting the area with their family and staying at the Shores of Panama Resort. They were visiting Panama City Beach from Kentucky for the first time.

On Tuesday, the mom of the murdered teen testified as well as the survivor testified on the stand.

During the surviving teen’s testimony, he and his stepbrother were on the beach after midnight in 2021, where he said they met Cox.

The victim told the jury they were talking and smoking cannabis with Cox, before Cox allegedly pulled out his gun and shot them both.

The jury also saw extensive body camera footage from law enforcement, who responded to the scene on the beach two years ago.

When the prosecutor questioned the teen if his stepbrother said anything to him when he was shot, the victim told the court he said, “I’m not going to make it, go get help.”

The prosecution told jurors that Cox was “losing his grip on reality” before the shooting. However, the defense is claiming he was defending himself when he shot the boys, saying they were trying to steal his backpack.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail.
Multi-county pursuit lands Florida woman in jail
PCB listed as Top Spring Break Destination by national news outlet.
PCB listed as Top Spring Break Destination by national news outlet
Coastal Worldwide's Blaine Kenny holds a 10- to 11-foot great white shark by tail prior to...
Anglers reel in rare great white shark off Gulf Coast
A Panama City physician is settling for thousands after being accused of overprescribing his...
Panama City physician settles prescription allegations for thousands
Maple, the female Great White Shark is not small in size. She is 11ft 7in in length and weighs...
Great White Shark pings West of St. George Island

Latest News

These homes are dedicated to helping people recover from drug and alcohol addiction.
Panama City Commissioners pass controlled recovery home ordinance
PC Community Homes Law
PC Community Homes Law
Rain chances will return to the panhandle later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will return to the panhandle later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast